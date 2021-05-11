TOM HARLEY, 65, of White Township, resides with wife Patrice, and has three adult children and two grandchildren. He is the owner of UpStreet Architects in Indiana. He has served two non-consecutive terms on school board and is seeking a third term.
Harley said the district is well regarded for academic and that a newly instituted elementary reading curriculum would contribute to that.
“Our high school is rated in the top 10 percent across the country (US News & World Report), which is phenomenal. We are not doing a bad job. We need to do better than we are doing. But when I look at other school districts with similar free and reduced-price lunch populations, we are 10 to 20 points ahead of them on test scores,” he said. “I think we are going to do a lot of things better with this reading program. The initial data is really positive., the success these kids are having in this program is phenomenal.
“We also are trying to eliminate the negative (stigma) of ICTC, working with technology. Some kids are going to be better off going right or left, rather than straight through to college. A good example of that is the BattleBot program at the junior high. Kids build robots that fight each other; they get kids excited about education and hands-on work, and broaden our definition of success.”
Harley said the challenge of readying Eisenhower School for the return of fourth- and fifth-graders by fall may not be possible, but that the district will take the time necessary “to do it right.” “If it takes longer to do it right, then it will take a little bit longer. I don’t know if we can actually get it operating by fall. The damage is bizarre. The soot is in the library, which is farthest away from the fire. Every surface has to be cleaned. We were in the middle of working on that building for security at the entrance.
A hurdle for the district would be to make the school meet building-code requirements that have been adopted since the school first was constructed. “The previous board worked really hard at keeping the buildings dry, so we have good roofs and good mechanical systems. Our focus right now is getting Eisenhower back up and operating but bringing it back up to 2021 standards so we have an opportunity here of modernizing that building. We want to take a hard look at that.”
Harley agreed that the teaching staff is the strength of the district.
“Everything else is really secondary to their ability to teach your kids and they do a phenomenal job. We try to give them the tools they need to do that job. Look what happened last year. We went from 100 percent in school to 100 percent out of school to mixed. We had 40 percent of our kids back in the buildings in the secondary by November. They identified the kids that needed help and got ‘em back in,” he said. “No, it wasn’t perfect, but all of us were in positions we never were in before. Hands down, it’s our people. The administrators and the front-line teachers.”
Harley said voters have told him during the campaign that they don’t envy making pandemic-related decisions.
“We’ve had some bumps but we’ve dealt with them as best we could within the limitations of the mandates we had from Harrisburg. We want to get the kids back in the buildings but we want to preserve some of the things we learned. One of those would be the synchronous learning. We want to maintain that so that when your child is home for illness, they don’t fall behind,” he said.
Harley said his architecture credentials make him a standout candidate because he can lead in Eisenhower School recovery. He also holds his teamwork with other current directors to improve academics and hold down tax rates as his strength. “What I bring to the board is my personal expertise, certainly in construction, and that’s going to play a really important role in the next six months,” he said. “Each board member currently on the board brings something special to the board and that is really a unique situation. I appreciate my other board members. I think we’ve had no conflict that results in massive division on this board.”
Harley said he is running again because of his belief in public education.
“We take every kid in through our doors. We don’t discriminate, we don’t cherry pick. And we are the best hope for our nation,” he said “We educate these kids to be productive citizens and good people. So, my motivation is to educate these kids well. I’m a product of public education and I firmly believe in it. It’s what makes this country different. We adopted it in the late 1800s and it’s made all the difference.”