Last year was one of advancement for Indiana County, with new economic developments and educational initiatives taking place to help move the county out of the pandemic years and into an optimistic future.
While workforce issues and inflation raised concerns, the Indiana County business community continued to show its resilience in adapting to the changing times with an eye on a more promising path ahead.
The chamber maintained a strong membership base and furthered our efforts to sustain Indiana County’s business community and enhance the overall quality of life. During the last fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2022, the chamber added 29 new members, bringing our total membership to 570 currently.
Our retention rate for membership is 94.4 percent, which is higher than the past couple of years and one of the higher numbers among our chamber peers. This helps to reinforce that our members view the chamber as a resource for business assistance and an advocate for our business community. It also emphasizes that our members are utilizing their benefits and are happy with the products and services we provide.
Workforce remained a top issue in Indiana County and at the chamber in 2022. In April, the chamber was proud to announce a brand-new initiative titled “Excellence in Education Awards.” In partnership with Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota, the Excellence in Education program will highlight various students and teachers from each of the seven county public school districts as well as Indiana County Technology Center (ICTC) throughout the school year, and will culminate with the Indiana County Excellence in Education Awards on May 8, 2023.
One student and one teacher will be selected at this banquet, with each being awarded a brand-new automobile donated by Colonial. The Excellence in Education program recognizes students on a combination of factors including academics, extra-curricular activities, community involvement, technical skills, work experience and essential skills.
Continuing with the partnerships in education, in May the chamber concluded the third year of Indiana County READY, an essential skills certification program adopted by all seven Indiana County school districts. In spite of some of the educational challenges that exist, the chamber was proud to recognize nearly 250 juniors and seniors throughout the county who became certified as “Indiana County READY.”
To enhance the relationship between the business community and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), the chamber partnered with IUP to create a brand-new student discount program. The “Talon Ticket” was developed and marketed with the help of students from the university and launched its pilot program in the fall of 2022. The Talon Ticket will look to expand during 2023 with businesses throughout the county being invited to participate.
We continue to make improvements and create more opportunities for our members to network and stimulate more business-to-business connections. Here are some of the highlights:
• Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the chamber held Indiana County’s second annual Women’s Summit on Feb. 8 at the KCAC. The event, dedicated to the professional, physical, psychological and emotional well-being of women in Indiana County, was a tremendous success featuring keynote speaker Aradhna Oliphant, as well as breakout sessions on financial forethought, safety and self-defense, and healthy mind/healthy body.
• On May 6, we hosted The State of the County Address featuring all three Indiana County commissioners. The event, which was previously held as a virtual event over the past two years, was held in person in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event provided an opportunity for the community to submit questions to the commissioners on a variety of topics important to Indiana County residents.
• The chamber held its third annual Indiana County Chamber Golf Outing with a new month and a new location. The event held on May 26 at the Links at Spring Church saw more than 100 golfers turn out on a beautiful day to kick off the Memorial Day weekend and enjoy a fun round of golf.
• The seventh annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame was held June 23 at the Indiana Country Club. The event recognized new inductees J.L. “Red” Douds, Rose Reschini, Jack Delaney, Louis Tate, Mark Zilner and James “Jimmy” Stewart. The sold-out event continues to be one of the highlights of the chamber year.
• The Chamber Government Relations Committee continued to be active in providing better resources for our members related to legislation and issues that affect business. The chamber’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast again provided an opportunity to accomplish this task with a great event on Sept. 1 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC).
• This year, the chamber and our marketing committee continued to be active in creating marketing opportunities for our membership. Member Spotlight videos were a highlight as the chamber promoted different members through a three- to five-minute video feature that airs on Facebook.
• The chamber’s Young Professionals Organization (YPO) held many great events to help up-and-coming business and community leaders grow their networks, opportunities and experiences.
• The chamber helped to support Leader’s Circle of Indiana County during their awards ceremony on Oct. 27 to recognize the recipients of the ATHENA Award, Male Civic Leader, and Female Civic Leader. The event held at the Indiana Country Club continues to highlight volunteerism within the county.
• The chamber continues to be a regional presence through media outlets and representation on various boards and commissions.
The chamber’s purpose is centered in delivering great products and services for our members simultaneously working with local and regional leaders to improve the economy and quality of life for Indiana County. Our staff — Jill, Susan, Steven and I — want you to get the most benefit and value from your membership and we are here to help. We encourage you to continue to get involved as we have a number of things in store for the future as gear up for an exciting 2023!
If you need assistance at any time, please call, email or visit the chamber. You are always welcome. Thank you again for your vital support.