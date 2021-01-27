WESTOVER — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said Tuesday that new grant funding totaling $339,060 will support six recipients, including one in Clearfield County, for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails.
Investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account and the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program will provide $67,700 toward a comfort station at the Rock Run Recreation Area facility outside Westover in Chest Township.
Facilities covering areas in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties; Fayette County; Lawrence and Butler counties; Monroe County; and Northumberland County also will receive funding.
DCNR can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
The next ATV and snowmobile grant round opens on Feb. 1 and closes on March 31, and is open to municipalities, and both non-profit and for profit organizations.