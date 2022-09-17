NANTY GLO — United Valley gave undefeated Northern Cambria all it could handle throughout Friday’s Heritage Conference clash at Lloyd C. McMullen Memorial Field.
It became a matter of who could provide the final big play as a separator. The Colts turned to Peyton Myers, who provided a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown, late in the fourth quarter for the eventual game-winning score as Northern Cambria escaped with a 20-13 hard-fought triumph.
“First off, I think United Valley is a very good football team,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I think a lot of people don’t give them the credit they deserve. They have a deep roster. They were able to make substitutions, keep their guys fresh. I think that was key tonight. We were not able to get any sort of advantage because they had enough guys to stay fresh.
“I think that just shows the dedication of our guys not giving up. There’s a lot of moments where you start questioning and start wondering, ‘Are we really that good? We’re losing to United (Valley).’ I’m just proud of our guys and the way they hung in there, the way they battled and came together.”
Northern Cambria improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
United Valley fell to 0-4. Friday’s game was played at Blacklick Valley’s home field, an agreement as part of the new co-op between the Blacklick Valley and United. After a two-point loss at West Shamokin last week, United Valley was on the doorstep of another possible victory, but fell just short.
“What can you say? You can’t criticize the effort,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “The kids are playing hard. One of these days, we’re going to get a bounce our way that’s going to spring it. Right now, I’ve been saying it since the season began, you can’t teach kids how to win. They got to feel it. They’re getting closer. That was a good football team we played tonight. We went toe to toe with them. It just didn’t work out.”
Northern Cambria led 7-0 at halftime. Midway through the first quarter, Jack Sheredy stepped on front of an out route and returned an interception 13 yards for a score. Trey Pershing’s kick made it 7-0.
After an Evan Thomas interception, United Valley turned it over on downs early in the r second quarter on fourth-and-goal from the 10.
United Valley muffed a punt as Northern Cambria took over near midfield, but the Lions held the Colts without another score to go into halftime.
In the third quarter, Northern Cambria was tackled for no gain on fourth-and-3 from its own 27. United Valley’s Caden McCully, who tumbled for 166 yards on 27 carries, scored two plays later on a 9-yard run in which he dove inside the right pylon after Northern Cambria was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. Evan McAnulty’s kick tied it at 7-all with 10:01 left in the third.
On the ensuing drive, Northern Cambria marched 65 yards on seven plays for a score. Xander Dolansky was initially stopped at the United Valley 5, but received a boost from the offensive line on his way to a 12-yard touchdown scamper. A high snap gave Northern Cambria a 13-7 lead with 6:39remaining in the third.
In the fourth, McCully got six straight handoffs. The junior cut back against the grain for a 10-yard touchdown run untouched. A muffed snap kept the game tied at 13-all with 6:35 left.
“Caden’s a warrior,” Marabito said. “He leaves everything there on the offensive side, defensive side. He never comes out. He never quits. He’s turning into that leader we need. His heart’s in it. He wants to win more that anybody.”
On its next series, Northern Cambria needed just four plays to answer. Senior quarterback Owen Bougher, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 183 yards, found Myers over the middle. Myers stopped, made a tackler miss and headed toward his sideline, where he received a convoy of blockers for a 54-yard touchdown. Pershing’s kick made it 20-13 with 4:36 remaining.
“That’s just a great job with Bougher,” Shutty said. “Peyton was like the third checkdown on that. We’re really big with Owen and working the progression and make sure you’re not just locking in on guys, which a lot of high school quarterbacks do. To see Owen kind of go down through the progression and check off, Peyton staying with his route and not just giving up on the route and just find that opening. The things that we work on in practice kind of came to reality here in that play. Peyton’s Peyton and he’s going to do what he does, busts a big play and makes a lot of people miss.”
United Valley picked up a first down on its next drive. But two straight tackles for loss and an incompletion had the Lions facing fourth-and-13. Marabito chose to punt as United Valley was 0-for-6 with two interceptions through the air.
Sheredy picked up nine yards on third-and-1 to seal victory.
Bougher completed passes to seven different receivers, with four finishing with three catches each.
United Valley went three-and-out on its first series.
After Colton Paronish broke loose on a 39-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Northern Cambria failed on fourth-and-goal from the United Valley 8. Collin Nedrich broke up a pass as United Valley took over.
United Valley faced a third-and-7. Quarterback Isaac Worthington rolled left, but Sheredy stepped in front of an out route and returned the interception 13 yards for a touchdown. Pershing’s kick made 7-0 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
Led by McCully, United Valley marched nine plays to the Northern Cambria 31, but Worthington was sacked on fourth-and-6.
United Valley’s Evan Thomas picked off Owen Bougher early in the second quarter.
Taking over at midfield, McCully went 36 yards on a first-down run. The Lions converted a fourth-and-2 and got it down to the Northern Cambria 2. A three-yard loss and sack was followed by a pass breakup by Dolansky on fourth-and-goal from the 10.
Northern Cambria punted midway through the quarter, but United Valley muffed the kick. Myers recovered the fumble as Northern Cambria took over at its own 48.
Ty Dumm hauled in a 42-yard pass on second-and-28. Northern Cambria used its timeouts as the Colts were on the fringe of the red zone. Two incompletions and two tackles for a loss of 10 yards ended the half.