The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission announced changes to the 2021 trout season and stocking operations on Monday. Under the revised plan, a single statewide mentored youth trout day will occur on Saturday, March 27. All voluntary youth fishing licenses from 2020 will be valid due to the cancellation of last years youth day. A statewide opening day of trout season will then take place on April 3 for all properly licensed anglers.
Trout stocking efforts will begin on Feb. 15 which is about two weeks earlier than usual. Consequently, all approved trout waters will be closed to fishing on that day. However, anglers may practice catch-and-release angling in stocked lakes and reservoirs during the preseason. Harvest of fish at these impoundments will begin on the new April 3 opener and on the youth day. Stocking information will once again be provided to anglers through the PFBC website. Volunteer efforts will be scheduled in advance, with no walk up volunteers allowed to participate. If you would like to assist in the stocking efforts this season, you should contact the PFBC sooner rather than later so perhaps you can be involved.
Evidently officials who decided on these early opening days have not spent many opening days on the water. The traditional opener in our area often was less than ideal at times, with water and weather conditions making for a slow bite. An early April opener does allow the chance for an earlier start, yet some miserable weather which could impact participation. When your fingers and toes go numb, it is somewhat irrelevant as to how many trout are in the water. The majority of licenses are sold in anticipation of the opening day of trout. Poor weather conditions could impact license sales.
Several of my friends from trout camp are furious with the opening weekend coinciding with the Easter holiday and cannot believe that things have been botched so badly in back-to-back years. What was once an annual tradition to head to the wilds has now become a bit of a question mark for much of our crew. The good news is that spring is on its way and despite some less than ideal weather, anglers will once again know when and where the hatchery raised trout are stocked. Last season in a scramble, I went out for opening day only to discover my favorite stream had not been stocked. With any hope, this season will be better for trout fisherman and perhaps some new traditions will be made. Those who have plans on gearing up for trout season should consider shopping now.
Last year fishing supplies flew off the shelves as many looked to the outdoors as a new form of recreation. The youth day will be here in no time, and some planning and practice will help things go smoother on the opener for kids. A trip to the bait shop prior to the fishing adventure is part of the experience, and mentors should make sure to take the kids along for the bait run. The regulation digest is good reading material for new anglers, as it offers plenty of useful information.
Over the weekend I spent several days in the woods predator hunting and was impressed with the amount of game I saw. Lots of turkey and deer were seen throughout our region along with plenty of grey squirrels. Tracking snow showed where boar coon were cruising in search of mates. A number of fisher and porcupine tracks were found, along with a handful of rabbit tracks. In the weeks to come the popularity of predator hunting will peak, and it will not be uncommon to see groups out enjoying the outdoors.