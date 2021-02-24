Fish fries planned for Lent
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church will serve fish dinners on Fridays through Lent under conditions dictated for stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinners are a fundraiser for St. Bernard Regional Catholic School.
Patrons will place orders and make payment from their cars, then wait in the parking lot for volunteers to serve boxed meals.
No dining in the church social hall will be permitted. No advance orders will be accepted.
The annual fish fry will continue from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until March 26.
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on Friday, March 5, and again on Friday, March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Deadline for the March 5 meal is March 1. Deadline for the March 26 meal is March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.