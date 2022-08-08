Community garden CELEBRATION

Attendees at the Indiana Community Garden’s 10-year anniversary toured the one-acre designated gardening space throughout the day, including the pollinator garden, a plot of mostly native flowers and plants that attract pollinators such as bees, humming birds, butterflies and more.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Attendees at the Indiana Community Garden’s 10-year anniversary toured the one-acre designated gardening space throughout the day, including the pollinator garden, a plot of mostly native flowers and plants that attract pollinators such as bees, humming birds, butterflies and more.

Tags