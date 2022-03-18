Evergreen Garden Club
The Evergreen Garden Club of Indiana PA will offer two $1,000 Academic Scholarships for 2022 in memory of Jane Dole and Mary Grove.
The scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors and students of accredited colleges and universities.
Applicants must be legal residents of Indiana County and carry a GPA of 3.25 or better. Applicants should demonstrate intent to obtain undergraduate or graduate studies in one of the following fields, or an area that is closely related: Agriculture, agronomy, biology, botany, civic planning, Earth sciences, environmental studies or environmental health studies, forestry, horticulture, land conservation, land management, landscape architecture, landscape design, plant pathology, turf grass management, water conservation or wildlife science. Emphasis will be placed on gardening experience and activities.
Applications are available from Indiana County High School guidance conselors and major department offices, dean’s offices and/or financial aid departments at IUP. Applications can also be obtained from the Evergreen Garden Club Facebook page, the Evergreen Garden Club scholarship committee, 8984 Old Route 56 Highway West, Shelocta, by phone at (724) 726-5708 or by email at rellimac62@gmail.com.
The Evergreen Garden Club Scholarship program was begun in 2006 as a tribute and memoriam to Jane Henry Dole, founder, twice president and longtime leader of Evergreen Garden Club.
The second scholarship this year is in memory of Mary Grove, an active member of Evergreen Garden Club since 1986 and who served as publicity chair, parliamentarian and club treasurer.
The scholarships are made possible due to the success of Tinsel Time 2021. It is the club’s way of saying “thank you” to the guests, vendors, merchants and businesses that helped make our fundraiser a success.
Completed applications and supporting documents should be mailed to the scholarship committee at the above address and must be postmarked by May 31.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, an international honorary sorority for women educators, annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female graduate of an Indiana County school with plans to attend an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in any field of education.
The candidates must be attending a county school with representation of ADK membership. The eligible districts include Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Indiana County Technology Center and River Valley.
Applicants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.
Interested individuals may obtain an application from the guidance office of her respective school. The application deadline is March 25.
Additional questions may be referred to Kathy Daskivich, scholarship chair, at (724) 479-2620.