Thirty-eight Indiana and Armstrong County 4-H members recently competed in the Indiana/Armstrong Counties Virtual 4-H Hippology Contest.
Hippology is the term for “study of horses,” and members were quizzed on various horse topics including saddles, equine massage, parasites, confirmation, organs, diseases, teeth, shoes, knots and manure management. Each age division named the top five individuals. Unless noted, members were from Indiana County.
Cloverbud winners were Aria Monoskey, Bits & Bridles; Isabella Claypoole (Armstrong); Samantha Kwisnek, Bits & Bridles; and Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles.
Beginner division honors went to Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders; Olivia Shimko, Bits & Bridles; Samantha Uadiski, Bits & Bridles; Hunter Heartman, Bits & Bridles; and Shana Garland, Bits & Bridles.
Placings in the junior division were Kayleigh Zottola, Shawnee Riders; Madison George (Armstrong); Ciara Anthony (Armstrong); Jadyn Frew, Shawnee Riders; and Mackenzie Claypoole (Armstrong).
Intermediate division winners with a three-way tie for first place were Addison Crytzer (Armstrong); Rachel Fox, Trailblazers; and Lily Shilling, Trailblazers; John Clark Bruner, Trailblazers; and Riley White, Shawnee Riders.
Senior division results were Elizabeth Bruner, Trailblazers; Katelynn Ghiardi, Shawnee Riders; tie for third with Andrew Adams, Sleepy Hollow; and Ainsley Freyvogel, Shawnee Riders; and Sophia Getty (Armstrong).
Other participants in the contest from Indiana County were Sierra McCunn, Emmy McLaughlin, Chloe Bishop, Maddison Barnhart, Kate Kwisnek, Marlee Barner, Alex Kwisnek, Skye Lasher, Molly Sleppy, Jasmin Uptegraph, Macey Sleppy, Hailee Monoskey and Logan Barnhart.
Sponsors for the contest were McDonald’s in the Southtowne Plaza, Dewalt Stables and Stride Away Stables.