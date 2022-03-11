Twenty Indiana and Armstrong County 4-H members recently competed in Indiana/Armstrong Counties 4-H Hippology Contest. Hippology is the term for “study of horses” and members were quizzed on various horse topics including teeth, foaling, ranch riding, miniature horses, farrier information and confirmation.
There was also a written test and a PowerPoint equipment identification activity.
Each age division named the top three individuals.
Unless noted, members were from Indiana County.
The only Cloverbud entry was Amira Dewalt, Bits and Bridles.
Beginner division honors went to Brynley Breisch, Shawnee Riders, and Isabella Claypool (Armstrong).
Placings in the junior division were Kayleigh Zottola, Shawnee Riders; Meliah Powell (Armstrong); and Sloan Corman (Armstrong).
Intermediate division winners were Addison Crytzer (Armstrong); Sierra McCunn, Shawnee Riders; and Emmy McLaughlin, Trailblazers.
Senior division results were Ainsley Freyvogel, Shawnee Riders; Elizabeth Bruner, Trailblazers; and Kami Snyder, Trailblazers.
Other participants in the contest from Indiana County were Madison Smith, Lorelia Gillenwater, Kara Mell, Cloe Bishop, Jaden Frew, Skye Lasher, Shawnee Riders; and John Bruner, Trailblazers. Makenzie Claypool also participated from Armstrong County.
Tire Express of Indiana, owned by Paul and Pam Nealer, was a financial donor for prizes for the top three individuals in each division.
The planning committee included 4-H volunteers Krystal Breisch, Pam Nealer and Ethel Coleman.