Six Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the State 4-H Leadership Conference, held virtually and sponsored by Penn State University Cooperative Extension.
The theme of the conference was “Plant Leaders, Grow Success.”
This annual event is for older teens to assist in the development of leadership and communication skills, and it attracted nearly 200 people from several states.
Teens were able to participate in various workshops such as motivation, interview skills, how to teach, and trust. Jesse LeBeau, “The Celebrity Teen Coach,” was the keynote speaker, and Jim Cain, recreation and team building specialist, provided special programs.
Indiana County participants were Lydia Bish, Marion Center Handy Helpers, and John Clark Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner, Lily Palfrey, Sadie Palfrey and Logan Barnhart from the Gordon Club.
The program included recognition of 13 Diamond Award Level teens who completed service-learning projects, with such things as a farm to table dinner for charity, burp cloths and pillowcases for children’s hospitals, making masks for a neighborhood, community library box, murals for a community garden, and a quilt for charity.
Lily Palfrey was included in this group for her care packages sent to overseas military members.
The state community service project for the year was collecting over 1,000 cards and notes of encouragement for first responders. Outstanding county teen councils were honored, and the 2021 State 4-H Council was also chosen.