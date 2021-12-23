Sixty young 4-H members ages 10 to 13 recently attended State Leadership Conference Junior, including Emmy McLaughlin, Indiana County member from the Gordon 4-H Club. Members attended in person or virtually with a conference theme of “Be Different Together.” The conference focused on foundational leadership skills with workshops led by State Council members. Topics included confidence, conflict resolution and public speaking. The keynote speaker was Hidi Horikoshi, who moved to New York at 12 years old when able to only speak a few English words. He now owns a fitness center and dance studio. He encouraged members to “own their uniqueness.”
A photo booth prompted members to consider their uniqueness by writing down their sparks or passions.
Emmy said “I really loved being together with members from other areas of our state. We learned a lot about leadership and its many aspects. I think everyone should attend a state event if they have a chance.”