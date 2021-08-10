Six area 4-H members recently participated in state 4-H livestock programs. A team of four members, two from Indiana County and two from Armstrong County, competed in the state livestock skillathon held at Penn State. A team of Elizabeth Bruner, Andrea Davis, Katie Lundgren and Lyndsay Lundgren placed fifth in the state contest. Elizabeth also placed fifth as an individual senior. John Clark Bruner and Emmy McLaughlin competed as juniors, with John Clark getting fifth place individually. A skillathon tests members’ knowledge on a variety of subjects. This year’s stations included management, feeds, breeds, labels, equipment, a keep or cull class with scenario and related questions, and wool judging and related questions.The team was coached by 4-H volunteers Clark and Connie Bruner and Barb Peace.
Emmy McLaughlin also participated in the Junior Livestock Judging Contest. She placed twelfth out of 36 contestants in her first state contest. She was fourteenth in beef, swine and reasons classes (first time reasons participant), she also judged sheep and answered a set of questions.
Emmy attended the “It’s Showtime” 4-H livestock day camp held recently at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds. Youth learned about marketing, consumer connections and meat knowledge, and calving and lambing issues. The Indiana County participants represent the Gordon 4-H Club.