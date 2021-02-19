Ten Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in the State Virtual Nature Challenge. There were two age divisions, and the contests included waters, wildlife and forestry. Some 79 participants completed 199 tests in the Kahoot-style contest. Winners from the county are listed below.
WATERS: Junior Division, John Clark Bruner, first; Lydia Bish, second; Senior Division, Elizabeth Bruner, first; Lily Palfrey, fourth; Abigail Bruner, fifth
FORESTRY: Junior Division, John Clark Bruner, first; Emily Barker, seventh; Senior Division, Elizabeth Bruner, first, with a perfect score; Abigail Bruner, second; Lily Palfrey, fourth
WILDLIFE: Junior Division, John Clark Bruner, second; Maggie Palfrey, third; Josiah Bish, sixth; Senior Division, Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, fourth; Sadie Palfrey, fifth; Lily Palfrey, sixth
Naomi Bish also participated in the contest. Most participants are members of the Outdoor Adventures Club, with Emily Barker from Gordon. Volunteer Debbie Beisel served as coach for the contest.