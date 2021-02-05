An IUP graduate and 15-year Indiana resident will present a free Zoom webinar on “Elitism, Racism and Black History Month,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Quintina Thomas, who holds certification in the mental health field from Western Psychiatric Institute of Pittsburgh, will conduct the webinar, offered by the American Association of University Women — Indiana County.
Thomas’ blog discussion series addresses the recent upswing in racial violence in America, and she will address this issue during the webinar.
Thomas, a 2019 AAUW Notable Woman, has been a counselor at the Alice Paul House, the Community Guidance Center of Indiana County and the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County. Advocating in support of minority populations, she has also founded a multi-cultural hair salon, “Hair 4 Everyone.”
Join the webinar on Zoom at the following zoom link: tinyurl.com/2uoxzhxx, and enter the passcode Aauw.
The meeting id is 811 7929 5033.