AFSCME retiree’s sub-chapter 8301 will hold a meeting at Hoss’s steak & Sea House, White Township, on Sept. 23. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and business meeting at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted with-in Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

