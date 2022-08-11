Two Indiana County 4-H members recently represented Pennsylvania as team members at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Contest held in Grand Island, Neb. Sadie Palfrey competed in small bore rifle and Elizabath Bruner competed in compound archery. Both members were chosen as part of the state teams earlier this year at a state contest. To qualify for this national event is a very prestigious honor in a very competitive program.
Palfrey’s team, with three other members from the state, placed second overall as a team, with 20 teams in the contest. She placed 19th overall as an individual, out of 79 youth. Each contest also features competition in various daily events.
In the silhouette match, Palfrey finished in 27th place individually, and the team was second. In the Civilian Marksmanship Program match, she placed fourth, and the team placed eighth. In the 3 Position NRA match she placed ninth, and the team placed first. Bruner’s team of four placed 16th out of 28 teams, and she was 35th individually out of 113 members, the highest-ranking state team member.
The contest involved nearly 700 youth from across the nation and included nine different disciplines, such as air pistol, hunting skills, muzzle loader, recurve archery and shotgun. Indiana County 4-H volunteer Clark Bruner served as the coach for the compound archery team and was a crew member volunteer on the course. Other volunteers with the teams were Connie Bruner and Suzanne Palfrey. Elizabeth Bruner also had a role at the event as National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador. The members are from the Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports program.
Sadie is the daughter of Suzanne and Frank Palfrey, Indiana, and Elizabeth is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, Blairsville.