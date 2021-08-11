Children from all grade levels are invited to bring their backpacks and join Pastor John Smaligo in the Blessing of the Backpacks on Aug. 22 at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, during the 10:45 worship service.
Each child will receive a small token that can be placed in backpacks to remind them that Jesus will be with them as they venture into a new school year. Children are encouraged to bring a friend to join in this special time of blessing and prayer for a successful school year.
Hebron Lutheran Church also invites the public to the “gather by the river” worship service, led by Smaligo, on Aug. 29 at 10:45 a.m.
While worshipers that day are asked to bring their own chair to worship, chairs will be available for those who need one. Parking is available down by the river.
In the event of rain, participants will worship in the church.