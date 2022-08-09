The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s co-presidents and The Rustic Lodge’s executive chef recently met at The Rustic Lodge, White Township, to plan their Sept. 16 dinner dance.
Both the Sept. 16 and Oct. 13 dinner dances will be held at the Rustic Lodge, so that IBDC members can say farewell and thank-you to Joe Lubold and his staff for the memories over the years.
Come and enjoy a Caribbean-themed dinner on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., followed by dancing to live music by Murphy’s Music Center 9-Piece Dance Band. Dance to Latin beats including cha-cha, mambo, samba, tango and salsa, to name a few, as well as traditional music including swing, fox trot, rumba, polka, time-honored slow dances along with line dances during intermission. There is still time to either join IBDC for an eight-dance schedule or come to one or two dances to experience what it’s all about.
For more information, including a dance schedule for the entire dance year, email: elaine.palmer2010@gmail.com. Come and enjoy moving to the beat, while making new friends and learning some new steps from other dancers.
The public is welcome to attend, but reservations must be made at the above email.
Standing, from left, are Don and Becky Becker, Chef Biswajit Paul and John and Becky Lydic.