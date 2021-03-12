Together alongside of Big Hearts Little Hands, YMCA of Indiana County and 4-H, a new program has been developed in our community called Better Together, which will be focusing on youth ages 10 to 14.
The goal is to match interested youth with a mentor to help them develop skills for healthier living, both mentally and physically.
The plan is to guide them to reach career readiness goals, further their educational successes and give them the tools to create better relationships with family and friends.
We understand the importance of creating self-confidence, strong values, critical thinking skills, stress management skills and will work with the youth to improve conflict resolution and effective communication skills.
With all the peer pressures and stressors that youth are faced with daily, giving them a mentor who understands and has been trained through the program to assist and listen is going to give them the encouragement and capability to overcome these obstacles.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor or have a youth that could benefit from this program, please contact Nicole Allison at nja5495@psu.edu or Kelley Painter at kdlatson@gmail.com.