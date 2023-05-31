The Blairsville Public Library would like to invite the community to its summer programming.
Preschool Story Time, which began in May, is continuing through the summer and will run until July 12. Two times are available on Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Registration is not required, but is helpful for craft supply needs.
The library held special Music Story Times in March, April and May and will be continuing them into June, July and August. These will be held June 19, July 10 and Aug. 14 at 12:30 p.m. Miss Annie from the Staff Studio is the presenter. She reads a story that is music themed and leads the students in musical activities and performs on her violin. Registration is requested.
The 2023 Summer Quest, titled “All Together Now,” will be held from June 6 through July 15. This is a six-week program for ages birth through 12th grade. The program will begin with a kickoff at the library on June 6 to include Kona Ice and activities. The event will be held at 3 p.m. The Blairsville Brass will be in the library on June 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. They will discuss their instruments and how each is wonderful on its own, but together with other instruments, it creates a totally new and enriched sound. This program is for young and old alike. On June 23, the movie “Inside Out” will be shown in the library at 6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the movie and popcorn. A program about mosaics will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. June 27. Students will see how small parts can become a whole. Library books on the subject will be on display. Boys and girls will make their own mosaics to take home. At 6:30 p.m. July 7, there will be another movie night. The last week of the Summer Quest will include Kindness Card Creating from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13. Come and make some homemade greeting cards. This is a free program, and the materials are included. A short story will be read and crafting will follow it up.
A final award ceremony will be on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. All programs are free and are funded through the William and Mary Benz Foundation.
This year, the teens are encouraged to participate in “Tic Tac Teen,” a teen reading program that will use a bingo card. They can read selections from the card and earn tickets to win various prize baskets and gift cards.
Toward the end of summer, the library will host “Creatures of the Night: Bats!” Lisa Meadows, the environmental education specialist from Yellow Creek State Park, will be the presenter at the Aug. 17 event, which will start at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
September will bring us to a family storytime to celebrate PA One Book, a state-wide initiative to encourage early literacy through books and family engagement, to build language skills, literacy and social skills. The 2023 PA One Book selection is “Mel Fell,” by Corey R. Tabor. The library will have family storytime on Sept. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Children will then make a bird feeder.
As always, adults are welcome to join the adult book club, which meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The selection for June is BYOB (bring your own book).
For more information, call the library at (724) 459-6077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.