The Blairsville-Saltsburg High School class of 1976 is planning an event-filled weekend in August to celebrate the class’s 45th reunion.
A class social will be held at 7 p.m. at the Villa Pub on Aug. 27.
On Aug. 28 a dinner party will be held at Raspberry Acres Winery at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person.
Baccalaureate remembered will be at the Hopewell United Methodist Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 followed by a potluck luncheon.
Call Jeff Smith at (804) 690-2778 or email him at jeff@saltandlightmin.org or contact Julie Baker by phone at (724) 787-4999 or email her at julie_baker50@msn.com to register or obtain more information.