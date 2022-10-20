The American Red Cross will host blood drives on the following dates:
• Monday, Oct. 24, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St. Indiana.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United High School, 10780 Rte. 56 Highway East, Armagh.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites Blairsville, 62 Pine Ridge Rd., Blairsville.
Do good, help save lives and donate blood!
Please call 1-800 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.