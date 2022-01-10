John Bruner recently took the oath of office to assume his position on the Pennsylvania Governor’s Youth Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation. John, the son of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf and took his oath of office in front of the Honorable Judge Michael Clark.
The council is made up of 20 youths from around the commonwealth, ages 14 to 18, who are asked to provide the governor with innovative ideas about how best to engage today’s youths and future generations in the conservation and preservation of Pennsylvania’s natural resources and the enhancement of the commonwealth’s outdoor heritage.
John’s first council experience was a four-day educational trip to Erie to work alongside the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to collect steelhead trout, harvest their eggs and to assist in the spawning process.
Members toured Fairview State Fish Hatchery and explored the area to observe projects funded by PFBC Lake Erie permit dollars and state conservation funding such as fish passage devices and conservation work on Four Mile Creek.
Members conducted their quarterly business meeting with elections of officers for the upcoming year and took time to fish area waters.
John, who is a home-schooled freshman, was chosen to serve on the council based on his leadership, extracurricular and volunteer activities and his passion for the outdoors.