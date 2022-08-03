Tools and tips for women to set financial goals and build a budget will be the topic of the American Association of University Women-Indiana County Chapter’s luncheon meeting scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Benjamin’s Restaurant in Indiana.
Anna Frank, financial education program coordinator at First Commonwealth Bank, will present “Financial Literacy for Women” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reservations and menu choices are required.
Go to https://www.ben jaminsindianapa.com/ wp-content/uploads/ 2022/04/NewSpring LunchMenu-comb ined.pdf to make your menu choice and then email AAUW Program Vice President Patti Holmes at pepper mintpatti5746@gmail.com with your menu choice by Saturday, Aug. 6.
The public is invited to attend.