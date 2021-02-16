Love Basket donation

FOE 1468 Ladies Auxiliary recently made a Love Basket donation. Pictured, front row, from left, are Carrie Sutton-White, Joan Peterman, Kathy Livingston and Linda Short. Second row: Donna Betsa; Joy Behr, Love Basket; Dawn Balogh; and Betty Paulina. Third row: Bernadette Sgro and Ashley Farabaugh.

