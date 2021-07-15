78026876

The Indiana Garden Club will hold its montly meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gary Ball’s Garden, 2927 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg. The club will tour Ball’s daylily garden. For more information, call Chris O’Hara, Indiana Garden Club, at (724) 541-4318 or visit indianagardenclub.org.