The Indiana Art Association is currently accepting applications for up to a $500 art scholarship. Eligible applicants are Indiana County residents graduating from high school in spring 2022 and who plan to continue studying art at an accredited college, university or art school.
In addition to an application form, applicants will be required to submit four pieces of original artwork for consideration by an IAA panel of judges.
Matting and framing should thoughtfully enhance the work.
The focus is on traditional art, rather than on commercial or digital images. However, these will be considered if they are approached as a fine art form.
Instructions and an application form may be obtained at www.indiana artassociation.org. Applications may also be obtained at The Artists Hand Gallery, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County or by contacting Julieann Knox, scholarship chair, at fadadada61@gmail.com.
Applicants should mail the form to IAA Scholarship Chair, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
The application must be postmarked by April 26, 2022. No exceptions will be made.
Applications should not be dropped off at The Artists Hand Gallery as they must be postmarked. If not properly postmarked, the application will not be accepted.
Please note that interested students must complete their own application. Teachers are not permitted to do this for the student.
Judging will take place at the IAA studio, 732 Philadelphia St., in The Artists Hand Gallery, on May 3. Artwork must be dropped off between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on this date and then picked up between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Applicants are asked to use the back entrance door of the gallery to drop off and pick up artwork.
The winner(s) will be announced at the IAA Annual Show reception on June 10 at The Artists Hand Gallery. If you have any questions, contact Knox at fadadada61@gmail.com.
Stimulating the artistic growth of its members while promoting community interest, appreciation and participation in the arts is the mission of IAA. The art association holds two exhibits each year offering cash prizes: The Annual Show at The Artists Hand Gallery in June and The Open Arts Show at the HGSIC in November.
In addition to the scholarship and two annual shows, the IAA offers community exhibition spaces where artists can sell work, classes at the Artist Hand Gallery, an annual youth arts camp and numerous other activities for members and the community.
To learn more, become a member or support the IAA’s efforts, visit www. indianaartassosiation.org.