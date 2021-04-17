APRIL 19 TO 25
“The Philadelphia Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, the movie follows a society girl who yearns for a down–to–earth romance. Grant stars as her ex–husband and Stewart is a fast–talking reporter who falls in love with her. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
April 21 & 24
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
April 12
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at
5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Through April 24
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The title of this year’s exhibit is “From Our Walls to Your Home.” Select works from the IUP Museum collection are being de-accessed. Guests will be able to purchase pieces of IUP’s art past that are no longer going to be part of the collection. The exhibition will be on view at the gallery through April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP by calling (724) 357-6495 or visiting www.iup.edu/ museum.
Through April 30
The Art and Design Department Faculty Triennial will be held at the University Museum, Sutton Hall, IUP, Indiana. This once-every-three-years event features a wide variety of works by current IUP art professors. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP by calling (724) 357-6495 or visiting www.iup.edu/museum.
April 23
The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland
Ave., Indiana, sponsored by Government and Civil Employee Services, LLC. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by downloading the Blood Donor App at RedCross Blood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. Call Karen Sistek, American Red Cross Blood Services, at (724) 237-9645, or visit redcrossblood.org
April 24
Plow Day, Smicksburg Antique Tractor and Machinery Club, will be held at the Joe and Bev Marshall Farm, Route 839, North Dayton. The farm is near old Dayton Oil gas station. All size tractors are welcome. Must be a member to plow, for insurance reasons. Food and soft drinks will be sold by the club at the event. For more information, contact Kevin Bish, Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club, (814) 257-9880