Through March 20
Retrospective of Works by Ned Wert — University Museum at IUP, Sutton Hall. The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is proud to present an exhibition featuring paintings by IUP professor emeritus Ned Wert. This exhibition represents an outstanding 60-plus-year career as an artist, mentor and educator. Wert has influenced thousands of students during his award-winning career as a high school educator in Elizabethtown, Pa., and as a faculty member at IUP. For more information call the University Museum at IUP at (724) 357-6495.
Every Wednesday & Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue Bingo — 1442 N. Harmony Rd., Penn Run. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games start at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Bingo — 58 Seventh St. Aultman. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Every Friday & Saturday
Founders Gallery & Gifts Open Paint Session — 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, from 12 to 2 p.m. Canvas open paint sessions are $35 per person. As always, reservations are required. Seating is limited. Reserve seats by visiting https://www.foundersgalleryandgifts.com/paint-sessions---workshops.html. For more information call Larissa Csanyi at (724) 675-8574.
March 1
Celebrate Recovery at Word of Grace Church — Join us in-person or online. Our in-person meeting happens at Word of Grace Church, 603 S. Fifth St., Indiana at 6 p.m. This online service will be available on Facebook and YouTube. All are welcome. The purpose of CR is to fellowship and celebrate God’s healing power in our lives through the eight recovery principles found in the Beatitudes and in Christ-centered 12 Steps. For more information call Jackie Greene at (724) 541-4875 or email at jackiegreene01@gmail.com.
March 1-7
“The Stratton Story” — The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater, 1 p.m. Starring Jimmy Stewart, June Alyson and Frank Morgan. Stewart is Monty Stratton, the baseball player whose loss of a leg did not halt his career. For more information, call the museum at (724) 349-6112.