April 12 to 18
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” starring Jimmy Stewart, Jean Arthur and Edward Arnold, will be shown at 1 p.m. at the The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Stewart is a young idealist who finds nothing but corruption in the U.S. Senate.
For more information, contact The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112
April 14 and 17
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue Bingo, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will be held with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
April 15
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Bingo, 58 7th St., Aultman, will be held with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Through April 24
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The title of this year’s exhibit is “From Our Walls to Your Home.”
Select works from the IUP Museum collection are being de-accessed. Guests will be able to purchase pieces of IUP’s art past that are no longer going to be part of the collection. The exhibition will be on view at the gallery through April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP by calling (724) 357-6495 or visiting www.iup.edu/museum.
Thru April 30
The Art and Design Department Faculty Triennial will be held at the University Museum, Sutton Hall, IUP, Indiana. This once-every-three-years event features a wide variety of works by current IUP art professors. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP by calling (724) 357-6495 or visiting www.iup.edu/museum.
April 15
Salamander Story Time: A Salamander’s Life and Hike will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park Lakeview Pavilion. There will be story time with “A Salamander’s Life,” by John Himmelman. Participants will learn about salamanders and then go for a hike to look for salamanders in the vernal pools and wetlands. This program is geared for children, ages 5 to 9. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear long pants, waterproof hiking shoes or boots and bring water. Due to the nature of the hike of going into some rocky slick trails, the program is not recommended for younger children. Additional rules apply. Registration is required in advance. The program is weather dependent. Participants will meet near Lakeview Pavilion. For more information, contact Lisa Meadows at limea dows@pa.gov.
April 15
Third Thursdays — Celebrate the Arts in Indiana will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Listen to musicians in IRMC Park (IUP Student Jazz Combo). Enjoy take out in the park or dine at a downtown restaurant. Shop special evening Hours. PA Department of Health Guidelines on masking and social distancing will be followed. For more information, contact Downtown Indiana at (724) 463-6110 or visit downtownindiana.org.
April 15
Skydance: The Dance of the Woodcock will be held at 7 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Woodcocks are some of the most fascinating birds of Spring. Woodcock Expert Lisa Williams, the Statewide Grouse/Woodcock Coordinator from the PA Game Commission, will offer a talk and hike to view woodcocks at Yellow Creek.
Spring is in the air as one of PA’s most unusual birds starts the fascinating mating ritual by performing aerial acrobatics. Join for a short discussion and then a wildlife hiking (up to 1.5 miles) to check out some of the awesome Woodcock at Yellow Creek State Park.
This program is recommended for ages 8 and up. Please dress for weather, wear long pants, hiking shoes and bring a flashlight. Back up date is April 23. Registration is required in advance. Additional rules apply. This event requires registration. For more information, contact Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov.
April 17
Downtown Indiana Arts Walk will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Join for a walk through the arts community of Indiana. Start by grabbing a map of the stops in IRMC Park. Then go at your own pace to discover music, murals, architecture, artists working, Indiana’s history and more.
Admission is free to all. For more information, call Downtown Indiana at (724) 463-6110 or visit downtown indiana.org.