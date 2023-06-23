The Marion Center High School Class of 1963 celebrated the 60th anniversary of their graduation by meeting at the Plumville Fire Hall on June 17.
There were 29 classmates and 15 guests in attendance. Some came from Ohio and Florida and the rest were from across Pennsylvania. Special guests for the evening were Julie (Wannett) Receski, former girls’ physical education teacher and cheerleader advisor, and her husband, Ed.
Cherie Davis and her reunion committee arranged for a buffet dinner catered by Debbie Ankney, of Ambrose. Before the meal, Robert Chappell asked the blessing. Afterward, an informal meeting was conducted by Garry Dixson. A moment of silence was observed for the loss of 35 class members, including 12 new names since the prior reunion in 2018. The class president.
Charles Grant, passed away in 2019.
The military service of classmates and their family members was recognized.
High school memorabilia was on display, including all eight previous class reunion photos, the Marion Center 1963 yearbook and the Yellow Jacket student newspaper. There was a scrapbook of newspaper clippings of Marion Center’s 1962-63 award winning basketball team. All four senior players were present for this reunion. A memorial poster by Janet Orr Harper was displayed with photos of all 35 known classmates who have passed away. Updates on some class members who were unable to attend were reported. Booklets with current information on classmates were prepared by Esther Cornman Beers and given out. We are still not able to locate: Alex Baker, Raymond Brumbaugh, Margaret Kerestesy, Burkey and Timoki Ono, a foreign exchange student. If anyone has information on these people, call Esther at (724) 397-4337. If your address changes in the future, give the new information to Esther.
A class photo was taken and was distributed at the end of the evening to those that had requested one. Garry Dixson entertained the group with gag gifts and “Do You Remember These Things From High School?”
Recent research by Esther since the reunion has confirmed there are four additional deaths.
