The Jack Tady Orchestra will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at a dance of the Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club at the American Legion in Rossiter. The dance is open to the public. Admission is $10 a person.
Latest News
- Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday
- Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
- Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
- DEAR ABBY: Elderly mom struggles to adjust to senior living
- When 'FREE' comes with a price tag
- License plate check at Knotweed Festival
- Police Log
- Homer City Community Garden produces first harvest
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana's first medical marijuana dispensary opens this weekend
- Kimberly A. 'Kim' Stasko
- Late Deaths
- Mary Ann 'Grammy Dink' Fedinick
- DEAR ABBY: Employees make sacrifices caring for dying co-worker
- Mark Wayne McIntire Sr.
- Ruth Ilene (Rowe) Campbell
- Thomas Henry Filler
- Homer-Center's Whitesel named to new Centre County job
- Thomas Edward Kiral
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.