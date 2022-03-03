The Punxsutawney Polka Club has kept people dancing for more than 30 years.
Monica Pierce, who joined the club in 1992, hopes to keep the tradition going and increase attendance this year by scheduling 14 dances with plans for a 15th.
“I didn’t want to see the dances end,” Pierce said about plans to assume leadership of the club at its 30th anniversary ceremony last fall. “ I hope the regular dancers keep coming and we can attract new people and some followers of the bands attend the dances to make it work.”
The dances will be held at the American Legion in Rossiter and the Eagles Club in Punxsutawney. The dances are open to the public with cost of admission the same at $10 a person. They will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. with the exception of June 26 when the John Stevens Band will play from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Eagles.
The first dance is set for Sunday at the American Legion featuring the Frank Moravacik Band. A planning meeting will be held at 1 p.m. to discuss ideas to help increase attendance. Plans to close the club had resulted from diminishing attendance that made it difficult to cover the cost of the bands and other expenses.
Pierce said the bands play a variety of music that allows people to do the polka, waltz, rumba, jitterbug, rock and roll and other dances. To find out more information on the club, call Pierce at (814) 592-1093 or visit the web at http://www.punxsutaw neypolkaclub.club.
The dance schedule and bands are:
March 6: Frank Moravcik, Rossiter Legion
March 22: The Vagabonds, Rossiter Legion
April 3: Dick Tady Orchestra, Rossiter Legion
April 24: PA Express, Rossiter Legion
May 22: Rex Tenari, Punxsutawney Eagles
June 26: John Stevens, Punxsutawney Eagles
July 17: PA Express, Punxsutawney Eagles
July 31: The Vagabonds, Punxsutawney Eagles
Aug. 7: Jack Tady Orchestra, Rossiter Legion
Aug. 21: Garrett Tatano Band, Rossiter Legion
Sept. 11: open.
Sept. 25: Rex Tenari Band, Punxsutawney Eagles
Oct 9: The Vagabonds, Punxsutawney Eagles
Oct. 23: Mon Valley Push Band, Punxsutawney Eagles
Nov. 6: Autobahn, Punxsutawney Eagles