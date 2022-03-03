Pictured, from left, are Sarah Schork, general manager, Fraternal Order of Eagles; Quotarian Jacquie Hathaway, Sound Beginnings committee member; Quota President Sheila Hoover; Quotarian Katie Rescenete, Sound Beginnings committee co-chair; Steve Clawson, kitchen manager, Fraternal Order of Eagles; Quotarian Celeste Newhouse, Sound Beginnings committee co-chair; Jason Levan, representing Kuzneski Insurance Group (food sponsor); Quotarian Connie Bence, owner of Helwig Insurance Agency (entertainment sponsor); Quotarian Jennifer Quilliam, Sound Beginnings committee member; Dave Myers, representing Upstreet Financial (food sponsor); Quotarian Nichole Sipos, Sound Beginnings committee member; Jessica Frick and TJ Frick, owners of Frick-Ketrow Insurance, LLC (food sponsor). Entertainment sponsor Greg and Barb Peles are missing from photo.