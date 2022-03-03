Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. is actively planning for its annual Sound Beginnings Social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St.
The event will benefit local community service initiatives supported by Quota.
During its 66 years as an organization, Quota of Indiana, has raised thousands of dollars to support local organizations that focus on creating sound beginnings in our community for women, children and the deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired.
Tickets for the event are $25 per person and include light hors d’ouevres and beverage sampling courtesy of Holiday Beverage, Noble Stein Brewing Co., Twisted Vine Winery and Woody Lodge Winery and a chance to participate in games of chance and other giveaways, along with a silent auction.
Silent auction items including sports memorabilia, art from Mark Altrogge, event tickets, jewelry, home items and beverage baskets and many other items will be given away during the event.
Acoustic Fingers will provide live music during the event.
Sponsors for the event include Kuzneski Insurance Group (food sponsor); Helwig Insurance Agency (entertainment sponsor); Upstreet Financial (food sponsor); Frick-Ketrow Insurance, LLC (food sponsor); and Greg and Barb Peles (entertainment sponsor).
Tickets are available from any Quotarian or at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Helwig Insurance, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce or online at www.indypaquota.org.
Quota of Indiana continues an active schedule of community service in addition to its speech and hearing program.
Club members have raised more than $90,000 for the Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children. They also support families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program, have made a significant contribution to the Miracle League of Indiana County, done fundraising and conducted mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA. Members have mentored young women and men in the Children and Youth Services program, contributed to the ICCAP homeless shelter, provided financial support to the Healing Hearts grief center and gifted money, support and volunteer time to many other community service initiatives.
Quota of Indiana, Pa., has 50 members, and membership in Quota is open to everyone.
Meetings are held monthly at the Indiana Country Club. For more information on Quota of Indiana, Pa., contact club president Sheila Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com, visit www.indypaquota.org or follow Quota of Indiana on Facebook: Quota of Indiana, PA.