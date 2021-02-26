BALLOON BUDDIES were delivered recently by Denise Chresos from the Flower and Balloon Gallery in Indiana to residents of Communities at Indian Haven. Through their “Adopt a Grandparent” sponsorship, every resident received a buddy and a smile on their face. Pictured, from left, are Bea Salvia, Chresos, Bev Clawson and Heidi Glessner.
Latest News
- Penns Manor: Students discuss life at work in a COVID world
- Indiana students audition for PMEA festival
- Mass COVID-19 shot clinic in county plan
- Struzzi reintroduces RGGI legislation
- Marion Center: Choral students' hard work pays off
- Drug charges withdrawn in 2020 traffic stop
- Law enforcement quietly vigilant of pandemic violations
- DEAR ABBY: Mom's life has less stress after man leaves for prison
Obituaries
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana man charged in Westmoreland County ruckus
- Pre-Civil War rebel profiled by Indiana native author
- All Marion Center students to return to classroom
- Mary Kay Ellis
- Robert L. Pegg Sr.
- Vaccine supply frustrating county officials, hospital, residents
- Late deaths
- Bradley Floyd Fairbanks
- Late Death
- District sacrifices $110K in tax compromise with IRMC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.