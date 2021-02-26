Balloon Buddies
Submitted phoro

BALLOON BUDDIES were delivered recently by Denise Chresos from the Flower and Balloon Gallery in Indiana to residents of Communities at Indian Haven. Through their “Adopt a Grandparent” sponsorship, every resident received a buddy and a smile on their face. Pictured, from left, are Bea Salvia, Chresos, Bev Clawson and Heidi Glessner.

Tags