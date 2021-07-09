The Rotary Club of Indiana recently recognized Rotarian Kay Smith for achieving the Ruby Level of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Chicago Attorney Paul Harris founded Rotary in 1905 as a club for exchanging ideas, building professional and personal friendships and giving back to the community. In 1957, the Paul Harris Fellows program was established to recognize those who had given or who had someone give in their names, $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Since then, more than 1 Million people have become Paul Harris Fellows.
The Rotary Club of Indiana (Evening) also recognized incoming officers and the passing of the gavel from Tae Ayers, outgoing president, to Ashlee Kennedy, the incoming president for 2021-22.