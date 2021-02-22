John Clark Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, Indiana County 4-H members, recently participated in the PA 4-H Virtual Cooking Challenge.
As a result of 91 participants in the PA 4-H “Stir It Up Saturdays Spin Club,” the PA Healthy Living Working Group and the Food, Families and Health Team of Penn State Extension decided to coordinate a Cooking Challenge for youth to exhibit their creativity, food safety skills, nutrition knowledge and public speaking skills.
There were junior and senior divisions and sibling teams or individual entries in those divisions. There were 21 juniors and 20 seniors in the contest. The Bruners entered the senior sibling division which had seven teams, and they placed second overall. Participants had 45 minutes to create a dish with a specified secret ingredient, which was carrots for the senior sibling group.
Participants were provided a list of staples to provide from their pantry but did not know the secret ingredient until the beginning of the contest. Teams were observed preparing their food item and then gave a five-minute oral presentation to contest judges about the dish they made.
The Bruners chose to make a salad which featured carrots, as well as bacon bits and eggs from their farm animals. Since oranges had been part of their pantry, they also made fresh-squeezed orange juice.
The winning team was from Washington County, and they prepared carrot soup and sandwiches.
Winners in the contest are now eligible to compete in a national virtual cooking challenge in May.