Marlene M. Connelly, of Indiana, is the Democratic candidate on the ballot for the Indiana County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court.
She is the owner of Connelly Custom Picture Framing.
“I am confident my life and work experiences as a proud small business owner since 1981 have prepared me for this important role in protecting and preserving precious documents to the residents of Indiana County,” Connelly said. “I come from a long line of hard workers, a value I strongly hold on to.”
Her business provided her with strong computer skills, training and management experience, financial expertise and customer service skills.
Connelly said she will focus on “the people rather than the party.”
“I will provide accurate services in a positive atmosphere to assist the public with some of life’s most emotional and memorable times,” she said. “I understand the responsibility that comes with holding the position of register and recorder and take it very seriously. It is all about trust, integrity and responsibility, which are all qualities I possess. Indiana County would have a good leader knowing I am there for the people.”
Connelly said she wanted to run because “Initially, I heard there is a need for change in the Indiana County Register and Recorder’s Office. There is an advantage in a professional office to start with a new person and have a positive atmosphere.”
“I never thought running for a political position would be in my future, but have always held a strong interest in politics and am compassionate about public service,” she said. “I believe that every individual has a right to be heard, and I am here to listen. My husband and I have chosen to run our business in Indiana because we love this county and it is a great place to live and raise children. I want to continue to give back to this community that has supported us for so many years.”
If elected, Connelly said her top priority “is to improve upon the function of the office. In addition, I will excel at managing day to day activities and provide fast, efficient, secure and precise services.”
She will also prioritize staff development and training, she said.
“There has been a tremendous amount of staff turnaround in the past two years,” she said. “I want my staff to feel valued and included. There are many resources available through Register and Recorder associations that I will take full advantage of. Also, I will ensure financial records are updated regularly and accurately.”
Connelly said people should vote for her because the office “is in need of change.”
“My vision is to modernize the office for the convenience of all Indiana Countians,” she said. “I will also expand upon payment options. With my experience of preserving and protecting precious documents, the public can feel secure placing their trust and confidence in me. I ensure you that finances will be updated accurately under my care, and that taxpayer dollars will be distributed appropriately.”
Her family includes husband Terry Connelly; daughters Clerissa and Janell; and grandson, Wyatt Bell.
Connelly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in psychology.
“Marriages, buying a home, and adoptions/guardianship are life-defining events,” Connelly said. “I love Indiana County and its people. The register and recorder is the custodian of the people, and I am pleased to be a candidate for such an important part of our democracy.”
“I appreciate the voters of Indiana County and hope that you will honor me with your vote on Nov. 2,” she said.