correction
Indiana’s 3,200-meter relay team that placed fifth at the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday consisted of Joel Beckwith, Jon Berzonsky, Jacob Gill and Owen Putt. Incorrect information was published Thursday.
correction
Indiana’s 3,200-meter relay team that placed fifth at the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday consisted of Joel Beckwith, Jon Berzonsky, Jacob Gill and Owen Putt. Incorrect information was published Thursday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.