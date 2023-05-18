correction
Incorrect information was given in regards to the article titled “Larch, Rainey to face off in Penns Manor school board race”.
The returning Penns Manor school board member’s name is Ronald J. Larch and due to the two open seats in the Cherryhill region of the Penns Manor school district, both Larch and the other leading contender, Jody Rainey, are likely to secure a seat due to their performance in the primaries.
Additionally, the two open seats in the Clymer region will lead to the two leading contenders, Debora A. Tate and John Hardesty Sr., likely securing their seats as well.
