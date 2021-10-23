Craftsman details add nostalgic charm to the Innsbrook, a cottage that’s at once traditional and contemporary. The Craftsman flavor is seen in the double porch supports, multipaned upper window sashes, and decorative gable-end braces. But the overall shape of this home and the layout of the interior floor plan are totally contemporary.
Passing under the lofty front porch’s arched opening, you enter a foyer with an equally high (12 foot) ceiling. Rooms to the left and right have the same ceiling height. Double doors on the right lead into a den/home office, while the wide opening on the left flows into the dining room. A roomy coat closet and handy powder room are right around the corner.
The bright and spacious dining room has a very modern feel to it. Octagonal at the rear, it is open to a living room with a gas fireplace.
A narrower passageway to the left leads into the generously sized kitchen. Standing at the kitchen sink, you can talk to family and friends seated at the raised eating bar, while keeping an eye on activities in the living room, nook and patio. The kitchen’s ample counter and storage space includes a pantry and large work island with a prep sink.
In the right wing, two bedrooms share a bathroom. The left-wing owners’ suite has a deep walk-in closet, a private bathroom with a naturally illuminated soaking tub, walk-in shower with a built-in seat, dual vanity, and totally private toilet.
The Innsbrook’s large utility room is in a pass-through space that links the kitchen to the three-car garage. A bonus room complete with a small bathroom, storage closet, and skylights is the only upper-level living area.
Associated Designs is the original source for the Innsbrook 30-689. For more information or to view other designs, visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com or call (800) 634-0123.