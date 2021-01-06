The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) continued to drop in November, to 6.3 percent.
That seasonal rate also is down 0.6 percentage points from October and 1.2 percentage points from September. It is now just half a percentage point above the jobless rate in November 2019.
That November rate translates to 36,000 working and 2,400 unemployed out of a seasonally adjusted workforce of 38,400. Without the seasonal adjustment, the rate for November actually is lower, 5.6 percent, with 36,400 working and 2,100 unemployed out of 38,600 in the workforce.
Total nonfarm jobs, which are not seasonally adjusted, increased in Indiana County by 200 in November to 31,100.
DLI officials said, among published supersectors, trade, transportation and utilities had a gain of 300 jobs from October to November, while all remaining supersectors were essentially unchanged.
DLI said the Indiana Micropolitan area also had a lower seasonally adjusted November jobless rate than DuBois (6.4 percent), Pittsburgh (6.5 percent) and Johnstown (6.6 percent)
The Indiana County rate also was below the statewide unemployment rate, which was 6.6 percent in November, down 0.8 percentage points over October. The national rate fell 0.2 percentage points from October to 6.7 percent.