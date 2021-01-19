Indiana County numbers
Indiana County saw an increase of 23 cases of COVID-19 in figures released Monday by the state health department, raising the total 4,519 total cases. The number of deaths was unchanged at 140. A total of 50 of those deaths had occurred among those in assisted living, personal care and nursing homes.
The county has now logged 16,103 negative tests. The county’s positivity rate for the 14 days through Monday was 26.9 percent.
Statewide, the DOH reported 4,045 additional cases of coronavirus infection for a total of 717,845 and 80 additional deaths — 19,390 Pennsylvanians since the pandemic began.