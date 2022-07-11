Jon Cribbs pitched the final 51/3 innings in relief and provided S.W. Jack the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Drillers to a 7-6 win over Marion Center Youth Legion on Monday at the White Township Recreation Center in Game 1 of the Western Regional Qualifier Series.
Mark Collinger led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to center and was replaced by Quinn Lipniskis as a courtesy runner. Lipniskis moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the winning run on Cribbs’ single through the right side of the infield.
“Joe had a solid all-around game,” Drillers coach Mitch Pacconi said. “He gave us some important innings on the mound in relief and found a way to get us the winning run with the bat.”
“Credit them (S.W. Jack) for finding a way to get that run in at the end to win it,” Marion Center coach Nick Pinizzotto said. “We come up with the big hit in the sixth, and they fought back and won it in their last at-bat.”
Trailing 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Marion Center put together some solid swings against Cribbs. Noah McCoy doubled to lead off the inning and Alex Stewart reached on a throwing error, both came around to score after Carter Smith hit the first pitch he saw towering over the left-field fence that knotted the game at 6-all.
Cribbs halted the rally by getting the next three Marion Center batters in order with a little help from his defense, including shortstop Trevor Smith’s diving catch to rob Cody Rising of extra bases.
Marion Center took the early lead in the top of the second inning as McCoy drew a walk with the bases loaded scoring JJ Ferraro. Drillers starter Ryan Okapol struggled with his control walking six in 12/3 innings before being replaced on the mound with Cribbs.
Caden Force delivered a sacrifice fly RBI in the bottom the inning to give the Drillers its first score, but Marion Center answered in the top of the third to regain the lead. Cody Rising drew a one-out walk and came around to score on a throwing error to allow Marion Center a one-run advantage.
S.W. Jack came up with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning off Marion Center starter Hunter Reichenbach. The Drillers made the most of its two hits in the inning while capitalizing on an error and three passed balls to take a 5-2 lead.
“Its been like that the last four of five games,” Pacconi said. “We have been hitting the ball right at the defense, and the same happened tonight. I thought we hit well tonight, and we will take the runs any way we get them.”
“Not to make any excuses, they earned that win tonight,” Pinizzotto said. “But we were missing one of our most consistent players and it turns into a domino effect where we have to put players in unfamiliar positions. With that said we must play with the hand we are dealt.”
Reichenbach would go four innings and allow five runs, one earned, on four hits. Smith came in as a change of pace, pitching the final two innings and was tagged with the hard luck loss.
Cribbs kept Marion Center off balance for much of his five innings on the mound. He allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits with a pair of strikeouts and earned the win.