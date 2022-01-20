GREENSBURG — IUP, coming off a weeklong layoff due to COVID-19 protocols and bad weather, returned to the court and throttled Seton Hill by 40 points, 100-60, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball game Wednesday night.
IUP, which last played a week ago and won 70-67 at Mercyhurst against one of the top teams in the conference, returned to face one of the bottom dwellers and put the game away early.
The Hawks improved to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the PSAC while Seton Hill fell to 1-14 and 1-9. IUP scored the first 16 points of the game, used an 11-0 run to crank the margin past 20 and finished the first half with a 30-point lead at 47-17.
“It was about being ready to play,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “(Seton Hill), if you give them some confidence, they’ve played a lot of people tough over the last couple weeks. Defensively, we smothered them the first half, and we were blocking shots, taking charges, getting deflections. I’ve been harping on this team about coming out and competing from the beginning because everybody is going to come at us hard, and we have to have that competitive edge.”
IUP, which played without starting forward Tommy Demogerontas due to a knee injury, shot 56.1 percent (37-for-66) from the field and made a season-high 18 3-point field goals on 34 attempts (52.9 percent). Lombardi said he hopes the 6-foot-8 fifth-year forward can return this weekend.
Seton Hill shot only 19 percent in the first half and didn’t score its first points until nearly 7½ minutes into the game. The Griffins finished at 36.7 percent (22-for-60).
“We shot the ball well,” Lombardi said. “When you shoot the ball like that, you get separation, and they got discouraged as the half went on too.”
Four IUP players scored in double figures, led by Armoni Foster, who posted 27 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Ethan Porterfield scored 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. David Morris scored 13 points and handed out five assists.
Dallis Dillard, who came off the redshirt list when starting guard Shawndale Jones was lost for the season to a knee injury, scored a career-high 19 points on 7-for-7 shooting. Dillard, who entered the game with 14 points in seven appearances, made all five of his 3-point attempts.
Kyle Polce, who took Jones’ spot in the starting lineup, made two 3-pointers for six points and handed out four assists without committing a turnover.
“We had a lot of good performances from a lot of guys,” Lombardi said.
Sean Dillon and Jaylen Stewart scored 19 points apiece for Seton Hill.