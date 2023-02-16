Crimson Hawks wrap up another PSAC West title

The IUP Crimson Hawks celebrated plenty of milestones Wednesday night.
First, coach Joe Lombardi handed out painted basketball’s signifying 1,000 career points to Shawndale Jones, Dave Morris and Ethan Porterfield.
That was before Lombardi coached in his 500th game at IUP.
Then the Hawks took the court, methodically beat Edinboro, 78-56, in front of 2,800 fans and captured the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division title for the 12th time in 13 seasons. IUP, ranked fourth in NCAA Division II after spending seven weeks at No. 1, improved to 25-1 overall and 19-1 in the PSAC.
“I know our guys have their sights set on a lot more, and it’s been that way all year long, but I’m sure they appreciate this,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi has compiled a 393-107 record in 17 seasons. He was 19-36 his first two seasons while rebuilding the program. Since then, he is 374-71 for an .840 winning percentage with six PSAC titles, three NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championships and three appearances in the Elite Eight, reaching the national championship game twice.
“I don’t think I should be honored for it,” Lombardi said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to stand in front of those guys 500 times and prepare them and serve them. My job is not so much as a coach but as a leader of a group of young men and try to serve them to accomplish the best they can be. It’s more a day of gratitude to loom back and see I’ve been able to do this at this institution with so many wonderful people around me and supporting me.”
Lombardi held out starters Ethan Porterfield and Dallis Dillard. Porterfield has been dealing with a season-long health issue, and Dillard injured his knee in Saturday’s win at Clarion. Both moves were to afford the players rest.
Porterfield, however, was called on to provide some relief when IUP’s 11-point halftime lead dwindled to two in the second half. He entered the game at the 12:43 mark, and IUP immediately went on a 10-2 run to stretch the margin to 10. The 6-foot-8 junior forward scored twice during the short stretch.
“He was the difference,” Lombardi said. “He got us over the hump. We were treading water. He gives us a pick-and-roll presence, a post presence, a rebounding presence. He was the difference, and I don’t know if we win without him tonight. I was hoping not to have to throw him out there, but he came out of the bullpen for middle relief and did good a job and was ready to play.”
Shawndale Jones led IUP with 18 points and five assists. Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 16 points to go with six rebounds. Dave Morris and Damir Brooks, starting in place of Porterfield, each scored 13 points.
IUP shot 46.2 percent (30-for-65) but made only 5 of 23 attempts from 3-point range. The Hawks led the rebounding by seven, 39-32, and 15 offensive rebounds led to a 24-2 advantage in second-chance points. They committed nine turnovers.
Edinboro shot 39.3 percent (22-for-56) and committed 11 of its 15 turnovers in the second half. Naim Miller scored 19 points and Dom Keyes had 11 for the Fighting Scots (5-19, 3-15).
IUP has two games left in the regular season starting with a matchup at home against Slippery Rock on Saturday afternoon.