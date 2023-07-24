Daniel Merle Henry, 74, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.
A son of Joseph M. and Blanche E. (Thompson) Henry, he was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Indiana.
Prior to starting his own business, Dan’s Lawn Repair, which he had for 15 years, he had previously worked at Homer George’s Mower Repair, Montgomery Ward and Indiana Fuel and Oil.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna Mary (Eamigh) Henry, of Indiana; a son, Donald Henry and wife Crystal, of Indiana; two brothers, George Henry, of Homer City, and Ralph Henry and wife Sandra, of Homer City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant siblings, Pollyanna Marie Henry and Johnston Daniel Henry; a sister, Della Conrad; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Henry.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Paul Price officiating. Interment will be in Cherryhill Progressive Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
