Deaths Aug 25, 2022

CUNNINGHAM, Ryan, 37, Indiana
GRIFFITH, Leanne L., 67, Greensburg
LEWIS, John Christopher, 14 days, Washington, D.C.
VITALIE, William "Bill" Sr., 93, Indiana