CORNMAN, Eva M. (Spade), 74,
Clarksburg
KEOGH, Daniel P., 70, Indiana
McCREARY, Charles S., 90, formerly of Indiana
SHAFFER, Scott Beatty, 61, Feasterville
SOLINGER, Robert E., 85, Elderton
WELLS, Dolores “Dee” Jeanne, 87, Indiana
